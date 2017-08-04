First Friday Art Walk draws new crowds to downtown area

According to Sue Ferrin, the First Friday Art Walk began about eight years ago as a way to spread the word about creative art in downtown Great Falls. It has since evolved into a monthly staple for the community, giving residents a chance to socialize, learn, and appreciate the Electric City.

This month's Art Walk featured new works and a featured artist at Gallery 16, live jazz music and gourmet food at Electric City Coffee and Bistro, a plethora of western art on display at the Wrangler Gallery, and a chance for visitors to try their own artistic hand at Brush Crazy.

But for Judy Ericksen, local artist at Gallery 16, what's unique about the First Friday Art Walk is the new crowd that always comes around. "One of the things that's been wonderful for us is we're seeing younger and younger people coming to the event. It used to be something somebody did every month, same people. And now there's a younger crowd, and they're always energizing and fun to be around."

And that crowd is pushing more development and happenings in the downtown area.. such as Electric City Coffee expanding it's menu and dinner options, as well as the Wrangler Gallery gearing up for a move next door to a bigger location.

For more information on the First Friday Art Walk, or details on September's Art Walk, head to the Downtown Great Falls Association website.