University of Providence Volleyball Team Focusing on Chemistry

Volleyball season is upon us.

The University of Providence Argos are in the middle of two-a-day practices to try and get ready as quickly as possible for their season opener against Walla Walla College.

The match against WWC is just one of many non-conference opponents the Argos will face before Frontier Conference play starts September 14 against Montana Western.

The Argos have to replace four senior starters, a group that helped the team finish the 2016 season at 14-14.

Head coach Arunas Duda knows his team can do better, and it all starts with getting everyone on the same page.

"We have a lot of capable players ready to step up and new crop coming in," Duda said. "That chemistry is going to take a while to develop."

One player who has accepted a leadership role this season and can help develop that chemistry is senior middle blocker Josee Pendleton.

"The talent level is unbelievable. I don't think we've had a week of practice where the girls are in the shape they're at in a really long time," she said. "I think working on that talent and polishing it, limiting our errors, and getting those wins when we need them will help us have a winning season."

The Argos also finished their conference schedule last season with a .500 record at 6-6.