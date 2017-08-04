One man sent to hospital after disturbance in Great Falls

According to the Great Falls Police Department, one male was sent to the emergency room after a reported disturbance in Great Falls. One person is in custody in relation to the incident.

GFPD was unable to provide an exact location of the incident, but did say the public is not in danger.

The incident happened just before 3:00 P.M.

It is unclear at this time the nature of the incident, or the relationship between the victim and the suspect. We will continue to update you as we learn more information.