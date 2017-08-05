Broadwater County Rodeo Debuts "Back the Blue" Night

The 54th annual Broadwater County Rodeo and Fair is always a huge event in Townsend and the first night of this year’s NRA Rodeo is being dedicated to those keeping that community safe.

Rodeo vice president and Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan says having an entire night dedicated to law enforcement is timely and appreciated.

"The community support that we've had has been…there's no words to describe it…across the state…it's just been exceptional and so these guys just want to do something to kind of show their support as well," said Wynn Meehan.

Lisa Larson is one of many people helping to organize a "Back the Blue" night at this year's rodeo.



"We really do appreciate them. They've been through a lot this year, especially this spring,"

In May, Broadwater County Sheriff deputy Mason Moore was killed in the line of duty. Meehan says the sheriff's office has several memorials dedicated to Moore's end of watch. Tonight, the rodeo arena will be decked out to honor those wearing a badge.

"We'll decorate the fence post around the arena. We are going to introduce the majority of the staff from the police force in Broadwater county. Introduce our Sheriff.", said Lisa Larson.

But, that's not all, Montana Silversmiths out of Columbus designed a belt buckle in honor of deputy Moore.

"All the patrol guys that worked with Mason all ordered a buckle and then I had them order one for Jodi and the kids as well," said Wynn Meehan.

Several buckles of the same design will be presented at the rodeo.

"Just, I guess, the knowledge that these guys support us and the decisions we make...is a pretty good idea," said Wynn Meehan.