Miles City's Josh Davison Splits Time Between Competing and Teaching Rodeo

Miles City's Josh Davison has been around rodeo nearly his entire life.

"I started rodeoing when I was two years old," he said.

He fell in love with the sport at an early age thanks to the exposure he got in Eastern Montana.

"There's been some professional cowboys who have come out of the Miles City area and I just wanted to follow in their footsteps," he said.

As Josh got older he started to become more specialized in rodeo. That strategy paid off while he was a student at New Mexico State University. During his

time in Las Cruces he made it to the college finals in all three rough stock events: bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding.

"I'm an adrenaline junkie," Josh laughed. "It's just so much fun getting on something that bucks."

Josh's crave for adrenaline almost ended his life during his freshman year of college.

"Got this bull rode and right at the whistle he bucked me off and I hung a spur and it whipped me down underneath," Josh recounted. "(The bull) stepped on my back and lacerated my liver. If I wouldn't have been wearing my vest I would've bled out."

Josh made a full recovery and years later, as a PRCA rookie, he gets to take his saddle bronc and bull riding talents all over the region. But on August 14, he starts a new journey in the same sport he grew up around.

"I'm going to be an assistant coach at Frank Phillips College down in Borger, Texas," he said. "They called me and I figured I'd pray about it for three weeks and figured that's where I'm supposed to be at."

Josh says the school knew how successful he was in college and as a professional, so they wanted him to coach up students who aspire to be in his boots.

"Been riding broncs and saddle broncs and bulls for so long that I can take them one step ahead of where they're at."

Josh adds he was given his knowledge and talents so he could help serve others.

"I love rodeo so if I can help others out with their rodeoing then that's where I'm supposed to be at," Josh added.