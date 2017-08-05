Camp Walleye seeking more kids

Summer is coming to an end and with it many summer programs for kids, but there is at least one more opportunity for them to enjoy there summer break while enjoying Montana's biggest treasure and that's the outdoors.

Camp walleye is looking to fill spots for their fishing camp this year, it will take place at Tiber reservoir August 18th through the 20th.

Kids ages 11 through 15 are able to participate and this year's theme is learning about the invasive species here in Montana.

Pat Volkmar, coordinator of Camp Walleye, says not only is this about fishing but is an opportunity for kids to learn valuable life lesson.

Volkmar said, "fishing is just an avenue just to involve kids that maybe aren't involved in sports in another positive activity, I've seen those partnerships with kids now that are out of college in their own careers and they are still fishing with friends that they met at camp walleye its just getting kids into a acceptable positive activity."

If you would like to sign up your children, there is a small donation you'll need to make but if you can't afford it, there are options to help.

Go to montanawalleyesunlimited.com for the application or call Pat at 406-590-8425