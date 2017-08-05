Griz Mens Basketball Team Plays in Costa Rica

The Griz men’s basketball team is getting to play some basketball this week, while soaking up some sun on the beaches of Costa Rica.

The weeklong trip to Central American is part of an NCAA sanctioned program that allows teams to play international games. Last night the Griz beat the Costa Rican national team 63-51 off a strong defensive showing in the second half. The team will also play a team from Ontario, Canada during their trip.

Along with sightseeing and some community building stops, the team will get to experience a new culture and meet the friendly “Ticos”, or Costa Rican people.

The roster is a mix of veteran players with freshman and transfers, so this trip will give the team valuable time to bond. Before they left for San Jose, Costa Rica, the team was allowed to hold ten sanctioned practices in Missoula, which according to head coach Travis DeCuire were invaluable to the team.