One Man Killed In ATV Accident - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

One Man Killed In ATV Accident

Posted: Updated:

One man was killed Saturday evening in an ATV accident on Woodchopper Ridge Trail near Yogo Crossing in the Little Belt Mountains.

Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing helmets when the ATV flipped over attempting to climb rocks in the area. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The driver was arrested for Negligent Vehicular Homicide by the Montana Highway Patrol and was taken to Fergus County Detention Center.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:08 GMT

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

  • Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

    Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-04 22:38:59 GMT

    On August 2, 2017 Officer Draper encountered a 2006 White Chevy Tahoe that he recognized from a prior call involving a foot pursuit with William McGillis. 

    On August 2, 2017 Officer Draper encountered a 2006 White Chevy Tahoe that he recognized from a prior call involving a foot pursuit with William McGillis. 

  • MHP reaches it's 111th and 112th fatality this year

    MHP reaches it's 111th and 112th fatality this year

    Saturday, August 5 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 22:33:07 GMT
    Montana Highway Patrol confirmed that they have reached their 111th and 112th fatalities early this morning. A 20 year of male from Havre and a 20 year old from Harlem were killed in a fatal car crash. A 2006 Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on secondary highway 232 near Havre, when the vehicle veered to the right side of the road and collided with the embankment. The vehicle then overturned and came to it's final rest on its roof and also said after it overturn the vehicle then c...
    Montana Highway Patrol confirmed that they have reached their 111th and 112th fatalities early this morning. A 20 year of male from Havre and a 20 year old from Harlem were killed in a fatal car crash. A 2006 Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on secondary highway 232 near Havre, when the vehicle veered to the right side of the road and collided with the embankment. The vehicle then overturned and came to it's final rest on its roof and also said after it overturn the vehicle then c...

  • Man Facing Felony Charge of Incest

    Man Facing Felony Charge of Incest

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:31:53 GMT

    Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member. 

    Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member. 

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...

  • Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:46:22 GMT

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

  • Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Monday, July 31 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-07-31 17:58:14 GMT

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 