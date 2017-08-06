One Man Killed In ATV Accident

Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

Montana Highway Patrol confirmed that they have reached their 111th and 112th fatalities early this morning. A 20 year of male from Havre and a 20 year old from Harlem were killed in a fatal car crash. A 2006 Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on secondary highway 232 near Havre, when the vehicle veered to the right side of the road and collided with the embankment. The vehicle then overturned and came to it's final rest on its roof and also said after it overturn the vehicle then c...