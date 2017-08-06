The Northern Plains Resource Council is challenging you! They want you to eat more local foods, ask for more local foods in our community, and help support local Montanan agriculture.

It’s called the Montana Local Food Challenge, and the idea is pretty simple, all you have to do is sign up at the Montana local food challenge's website. Buy from restaurants that use local products like Roadhouse Diner and Mighty Moe, or shop for local foods while at a grocery store.

Then participate in weekly challenges, report everything you buy on their website, and have a chance to win prizes.

They have compiled a list of resources and local restaurants on their website.