Voyagers Split Home Series with Idaho Falls

Courtesy: Great Falls Voyagers Sports Information

The Voyagers allowed four 1st inning runs but bounced back to claim a 7-5 victory and a series split with Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium.

With the win, Great Falls (17-26, 2-3) improved to 10-12 at home and has its first back-to-back home wins since July 12th. The Voyagers are now 6-12 against the Pioneer League South Division. The Chukars (19-25, 2-4) fell to 11-12 on the road and are 2-6 in their last eight games. Idaho Falls sits at 10-8 against the North.

The Chukars opened the game with a flurry in the top of the 1st. After two walks and a hit-by-pitch, back-to-back two-run scoring doubles from Tyler Straub and Julio Gonzalez gave Idaho Falls a 4-0 lead.

The Voyagers jumped right back into it with a three-spot in the home half of the 1st. Tyler Frost coaxed a one-out walk to start the rally. Anthony Villa followed with a single to right-center. Justin Yurchak scored Frost with an RBI single lined into center. With two outs, Amado Nunez and Nate Nolan both walked. Nolan drove in a run with a bases-loaded free pass. The third run of the inning scored on a wild pitch and it was 4-3.

Great Falls leveled the game in the 3rd with a lead-off solo home run high and deep to left-center off the bat of Anthony Villa. It was Villa’s second homer in as many nights and his league-leading 11th of the season. The Voyagers took the lead with another solo home run in the 4th. Max Dutto drilled a two-out line drive over the wall in right for a 5-4 Voyagers lead. Great Falls made it 6-4 with a single tally in the 5th. Tyler Frost reached on a bunt single and then scored on a Villa triple that banged high off the wall in deep center. It was Villa’s second triple of the season.

Both sides plated a run in the 7th for the game’s final margin. Tyler Frost hammered his fourth home run of the season to deep right with one out in the bottom of the 7th. It was Frost’s fourth dinger of the season.

Parker Rigler posted his first win as a starter and his first since June 25th at home against Missoula. Rigler (3-1) worked five innings and gave up four earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Jeremy Gwinn took the loss for Idaho Falls. Gwinn (0-3) lasted four-and-a-third in relief and allowed three earned runs on four hits (two HR) with one strikeout. Jhoan Quijada notched his second save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Great Falls outhit Idaho Falls 9-to-7. Anthony Villa finished 3-for-4 and was a double shy of the cycle. Villa drove in two and scored twice. Tyler Frost collected two hits with one RBI and three runs. For the Chukars, Chris Hudgins had two hits with a run. Tyler Straub and Jose Gonzalez each drove in two.

The Voyagers seven-game home stand continues with the series opener against the Ogden Raptors Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The series runs through Wednesday.