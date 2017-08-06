Pet of the Week: Troy - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Troy

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Troy as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls. 

Troy is four years old, and he's a large mixed breed dog, but he doesn't seem to be aware of his size.

"He's very sweet and very loyal. He'd make a great companion. He loves to be outside," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director.

he loves to get close to people and show affection. he would probably do best with a family who has older children, and as for a home with other animals?

"He would do well with other dogs and he probably has to be supervised around cats to begin with until he gets to know them, but I think he would do fine with cats," said Doran. 

If you're interested in adopting Troy, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:08 GMT

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

  • One Killed and One Severely Injured IN Rollover Accident Near Simms

    One Killed and One Severely Injured IN Rollover Accident Near Simms

    Sunday, August 6 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-08-06 23:22:27 GMT
    One person is dead and another has life threatening injuries after a rollover accident that happened at approximately 2 p.m. today on highway 200, near Long Butte road just inside Lewis and Clark County. Police told our reporter on the scene that the vehicle was trying to pass another, but ran out of time and over corrected causing the rollover accident. Police did tell us that the person ejected was not wearing their seat belt while the one still in the vehicle was. We wi...
    One person is dead and another has life threatening injuries after a rollover accident that happened at approximately 2 p.m. today on highway 200, near Long Butte road just inside Lewis and Clark County. Police told our reporter on the scene that the vehicle was trying to pass another, but ran out of time and over corrected causing the rollover accident. Police did tell us that the person ejected was not wearing their seat belt while the one still in the vehicle was. We wi...

  • Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Sunday, August 6 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-08-06 19:53:26 GMT

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

  • Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

    Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-04 22:38:59 GMT

    On August 2, 2017 Officer Draper encountered a 2006 White Chevy Tahoe that he recognized from a prior call involving a foot pursuit with William McGillis. 

    On August 2, 2017 Officer Draper encountered a 2006 White Chevy Tahoe that he recognized from a prior call involving a foot pursuit with William McGillis. 

  • Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...