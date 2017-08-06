Pet of the Week: Troy

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Troy as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

Troy is four years old, and he's a large mixed breed dog, but he doesn't seem to be aware of his size.

"He's very sweet and very loyal. He'd make a great companion. He loves to be outside," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director.

he loves to get close to people and show affection. he would probably do best with a family who has older children, and as for a home with other animals?

"He would do well with other dogs and he probably has to be supervised around cats to begin with until he gets to know them, but I think he would do fine with cats," said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Troy, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.