Belgrade Hosts Veterans Memorial Softball Classic

For the fourth straight year, Belgrade played host to the Veterans Memorial Softball Classic, an all-star tournament featuring Montana's top softball stars. With players from all classifications, the girls say they're enjoying the chance to play with and against new faces and familiar foes alike.



"I'm enjoying it pretty well," said Ty Atwood. "I mean, all these girls are here for a reason, so it's good competition from AAs, Bs, that we never got to play in the season."

"I've never really been in anything like this before, so it was really nice and I got to know a lot of people. It's really fun just talking, even if you don't know them, and you get to know how everyone else feels," added Sarah Conway.

Originally started as a way to raise money for Montana Veterans of Foreign Wars, the focus of the tournament has changed over the course of four years.



"It's very little for us," said Commander James Matter Jr. "It's more about getting these girls out here to showcase their talents and honor those veterans."

As a way to honor those veterans, players are split into five teams, each representing a different branch of the military, and named after a soldier who gave their life in service to their country.

"We saw it as an opportunity to also be able to honor veterans from those branches that did make the ultimate sacrifice for their country," Matter said.

And that sacrifice isn't overlooked by the players.

"I think it's awesome to represent the men and women that sacrifice themselves to serve our country," Atwood said.

"It means a lot to me because they make me proud of my country. It's nice to be representing the people that defend our country," Conway added.