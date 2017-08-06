University of Providence Holds Grass Volleyball Camp

Over the weekend, Argo Field wasn't filled with the typical soccer or lacrosse players that you might expect, but rather, volleyball players.

"It's the Argo Grass Camp. It's the first time we've done this camp," said University of Providence volleyball coach Arunas Duda. "We just figured what a great opportunity with the field here to get kids outdoors and playing doubles on the grass."

Campers traded in their knee pads for grass stains and focused on a different style of play they typically wouldn't get to see during the regular season.

"This is outdoor so rather than six players, we have two players on the grass," said Argos senior rightside Mariah Diaz. "So we're just going all out, it makes you work a little extra harder and all the girls are enjoying it."

"It's just so much fun to only play twos," said camper Sara Tarum. "You have so much more court to take care of and you really have to communicate with your partner."

"It gives the players an opportunity to read and react a lot more, plus they get a lot of touches," Coach Duda said. "There's only you and your partner, so you get a lot more volleyball in."

The camp ends with a tournament where the campers have a chance to compete and show off their new technique.