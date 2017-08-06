Missoula Mavericks Falls Short in Northwest Regional Championship

After the Missoula Mavericks made their way to the Northwest Regional Tournament, they fought to go undefeated until the semifinal round where they lost to Idaho. Because of their record, they still were able to go to the championship game. Ultimately, it was another matchup between Missoula and Idaho. After a back and forth game, Missoula ended up falling 6-5 on a walk-off from Idaho.

"The one thing you hope for with a club is they finish the season playing their best ball and they did they elevated their play and we are so proud of them we would take this season every year," said manager Brent Hathaway.