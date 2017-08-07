Montana - Gathering in Great Falls and Helena next week are business leaders from California, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada and Montana as part of the "Western Businesses for National Monuments" roundtable discussions. Entrepreneurs from gateway communities and outdoor industry leaders from across the region are discussing impacts western businesses would face from any attempts to shrink or rescind National Monument protections.

These discussions will consist of an overview of the Western outdoor economy, a panel discussion from regional business leaders and will be a networking opportunity for local entrepreneurs and public lands enthusiasts.

The Western Businesses for National Monuments Montana Roundtable Tour is on Wednesday August 9th, 2017 and will be in Helena from 10 am until 11 am at the Historic Reader's Ally Meeting Space 120 Reader's Alley, then in Great Falls from 3 p.m. until 4 pm at the Celtic Cowboy conference room 116 1st Avenue South.

Interested business owners and members of the public are asked to RSVP:

Business for Montana's Outdoors Executive Director, Marne Hayes: businessformontanasoutdoors@gmail.com <mailto:businessformontanasoutdoors@gmail.com>