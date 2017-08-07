Great Falls man stabbed

Great Falls, MT - On August 4th, the Great Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing within the city limits. When officers located the victim, he had injuries to the face, head, arms, hands, and lower abdomen that included a portion of his intestine hanging outside of his body. These injuries were determined to be consistent with being assaulted by a knife. The victim was taken into emergency surgery for his injuries.

The victim told officers that he had been stabbed by a man that he knew as "Bubba" and a neighbor reported seeing a man fleeing the scene screaming. During a search of the area, officers located a man fitting the description of the person fleeing and identified him as Robert Allery. He had dried blood and cuts on his hands that are consistent with wielding a knife in an assault. Prior contact with officers had Allery documented as using the alias "Bubba."

Robert Allery is being charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon. Allery has prior felony convictions in Cascade County for Attempted Theft, Robbery, and Criminal Endangerment. In two of those cases, his sentence was revoked.

The extreme violence in this case has influenced the State to request $50,000 for bond.