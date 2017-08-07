Great Falls man stabbed

Great Falls, MT - On August 4th, the Great Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing within the city limits. When officers located the victim, he had injuries to the face, head, arms, hands, and lower abdomen that included a portion of his intestine hanging outside of his body. These injuries were determined to be consistent with being assaulted by a knife. The victim was taken into emergency surgery for his injuries.
The victim told officers that he had been stabbed by a man that he knew as "Bubba" and a neighbor reported seeing a man fleeing the scene screaming. During a search of the area, officers located a man fitting the description of the person fleeing and identified him as Robert Allery. He had dried blood and cuts on his hands that are consistent with wielding a knife in an assault. Prior contact with officers had Allery documented as using the alias "Bubba."
Robert Allery is being charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon. Allery has prior felony convictions in Cascade County for Attempted Theft, Robbery, and Criminal Endangerment. In two of those cases, his sentence was revoked.
The extreme violence in this case has influenced the State to request $50,000 for bond.
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Monday, August 7 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-08-07 21:27:04 GMT
One person is dead and another has life threatening injuries after a rollover accident that happened at approximately 2 p.m. today on highway 200, near Long Butte road just inside Lewis and Clark County. Police told our reporter on the scene that the vehicle was trying to pass another, but ran out of time and over corrected causing the rollover accident. Police did tell us that the person ejected was not wearing their seat belt while the one still in the vehicle was. We wi...
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
Carl Suta's Facebook Page
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
