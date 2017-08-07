Man strangles woman in front of daughter

Great Falls, MT - Man beats and strangles woman in front of her two-year-old daughter.

On August 6th around 10:38 p.m., Officer Brandon Zidack responded to a residence for a report of disturbance. When Zidack reached the residence, the victim was crying hysterically and in obvious pain. She was transported to the emergency room where Zidack interviewed her.

She had significant injuries to the face and could barely move her jaw. She said that she and her common law spouse, Christopher Moccasin, were drinking. Moccasin became angry after the victim brought up past relationship problems. The victim says that Moccasin punched her multiple times in the face while sitting on her so that she could not escape. He then went to the kitchen to grab a large knife which he brandished towards the victim while her two-year-old daughter stood just feet away attempting to "help her."

The victim ran to the children's room where Moccasin got her on the bed and proceeded to cover her mouth and nose. He then strangled her until she blacked out and lost control of her bladder. When she woke up, she ran to her neighbor's apartment for help. Moccasin fled the scene.

While Officer Zidack was at the emergency room with the victim, Moccasin returned to the scene where he was arrested.

Christopher Moccasin is being charged with Criminal Endangerment, Assault With a Weapon, and Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member.

Due to the violent actions in the presence of a minor against a partner, posing substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, the State is requesting bond at $20,000. Due to the involvement of alcohol, the additional request of the State upon release is that Moccasin be equipped with and begin active alcohol monitoring by the use of the SCRAM, the Remote Alcohol Testing device, Soberlink device, or participation in the 24/7 Program at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.