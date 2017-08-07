Man strangles woman in front of daughter

Great Falls, MT - Man beats and strangles woman in front of her two-year-old daughter.
On August 6th around 10:38 p.m., Officer Brandon Zidack responded to a residence for a report of disturbance. When Zidack reached the residence, the victim was crying hysterically and in obvious pain. She was transported to the emergency room where Zidack interviewed her.
She had significant injuries to the face and could barely move her jaw. She said that she and her common law spouse, Christopher Moccasin, were drinking. Moccasin became angry after the victim brought up past relationship problems. The victim says that Moccasin punched her multiple times in the face while sitting on her so that she could not escape. He then went to the kitchen to grab a large knife which he brandished towards the victim while her two-year-old daughter stood just feet away attempting to "help her."
The victim ran to the children's room where Moccasin got her on the bed and proceeded to cover her mouth and nose. He then strangled her until she blacked out and lost control of her bladder. When she woke up, she ran to her neighbor's apartment for help. Moccasin fled the scene.
While Officer Zidack was at the emergency room with the victim, Moccasin returned to the scene where he was arrested.
Christopher Moccasin is being charged with Criminal Endangerment, Assault With a Weapon, and Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member.
Due to the violent actions in the presence of a minor against a partner, posing substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, the State is requesting bond at $20,000. Due to the involvement of alcohol, the additional request of the State upon release is that Moccasin be equipped with and begin active alcohol monitoring by the use of the SCRAM, the Remote Alcohol Testing device, Soberlink device, or participation in the 24/7 Program at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
One person is dead and another has life threatening injuries after a rollover accident that happened at approximately 2 p.m. today on highway 200, near Long Butte road just inside Lewis and Clark County. Police told our reporter on the scene that the vehicle was trying to pass another, but ran out of time and over corrected causing the rollover accident. Police did tell us that the person ejected was not wearing their seat belt while the one still in the vehicle was. We wi...
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
