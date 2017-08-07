150th Celebration of Fort Shaw

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
Man beats and strangles woman in front of two-year-old daughter.
Man beats and strangles woman in front of two-year-old daughter.
On August 4th, the Great Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing within Great Falls city limits.
On August 4th, the Great Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing within Great Falls city limits.
One person is dead and another has life threatening injuries after a rollover accident that happened at approximately 2 p.m. today on highway 200, near Long Butte road just inside Lewis and Clark County. Police told our reporter on the scene that the vehicle was trying to pass another, but ran out of time and over corrected causing the rollover accident. Police did tell us that the person ejected was not wearing their seat belt while the one still in the vehicle was. We wi...
One person is dead and another has life threatening injuries after a rollover accident that happened at approximately 2 p.m. today on highway 200, near Long Butte road just inside Lewis and Clark County. Police told our reporter on the scene that the vehicle was trying to pass another, but ran out of time and over corrected causing the rollover accident. Police did tell us that the person ejected was not wearing their seat belt while the one still in the vehicle was. We wi...
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.