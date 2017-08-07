Join the residents of Fort Shaw in celebrating Montana’s rich history for the 150th Celebration of Fort Shaw!

This year’s celebration is Sunday, August 13th. Events kick off at 10:30 A.M. and continue throughout the day. Featuring historical narrations, military reenactments, food and vendors, there is a little something for everyone!

Organizer Randy Knowles says there is an amazing amount of history in the small Montana town, but don’t let its size fool you; there are a number of historically significant moments that took place right in Fort Shaw, waiting to be explored!

For more information about the celebration, search “Fort Shaw 150th Celebration” on Facebook, or check out its website.