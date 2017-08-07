UPDATE: Sheriff's assault report released

UPDATE: New information in the PFMA case involving Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards. The Helena Police Department has released the full police report filed on June 15th, 2017.
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards held a press conference this afternoon in the Salvation Army building that issued his apology. This is the first time we've hear from the sheriff, who chose to take leave while the case was being handled.
In an emotional speech today Sheriff Edwards touched on a number of topics regarding his June 15th assault charge. He is asking for the public's forgiveness at this time.
“Even though the charges are being dismissed I am here today to take full responsibility for putting myself in a situation I should not have been in. I make no excuses for it” says Sheriff Edwards.
Sheriff Edwards refused to take questions but did go on to say he's never put his hands on a woman with the intent of hurting her. He laid to rest rumors swirling that he suffers from PTSD or is suicidal. Sheriff Edwards will be returning to work this coming Wednesday august 9th, with the full responsibilities the sheriff position requires of him.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
The Simms Lady Tigers basketball team is young, but they're figuring things out and are in command of a tough 10C district.
Fergus County Coroner Richard Brown, is presiding over an officer involved shooting from September of last year that resulted in the death of Great Falls resident 25 year old Thomas Addison.
HELENA- A 40-year-old Montana man is receiving in-patient mental health treatment after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up the Capitol." Helena police say they heard a tip on Mon., Jan. 16 about a Gallatin County man who'd been making violent threats.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
