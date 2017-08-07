UPDATE: Sheriff's assault report released - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UPDATE: Sheriff's assault report released

UPDATE: New information in the PFMA case involving Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards. The Helena Police Department has released the full police report filed on June 15th, 2017. 

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards held a press conference this afternoon in the Salvation Army building that issued his apology. This is the first time we've hear from the sheriff, who chose to take leave while the case was being handled.

In an emotional speech today Sheriff Edwards touched on a number of topics regarding his June 15th assault charge.  He is asking for the public's forgiveness at this time.

“Even though the charges are being dismissed I am here today to take full responsibility for putting myself in a situation I should not have been in. I make no excuses for it” says Sheriff Edwards.  

Sheriff Edwards refused to take questions but did go on to say he's never put his hands on a woman with the intent of hurting her. He laid to rest rumors swirling that he suffers from PTSD or is suicidal. Sheriff Edwards will be returning to work this coming Wednesday august 9th, with the full responsibilities the sheriff position requires of him.

