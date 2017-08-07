Fatal Accidents on Montana Roads On Par With Last Year

Sunday’s rollover accident near Simms marked the 117th death on Montana’s roads this year alone. Matter of fact this weekend there were 7 deaths involving vehicle accidents across Montana. We spoke with Montana Highway Patrol to find out how those numbers compare to last year.
It turns out 2017 is pretty much on par with 2016. In both years there were 106 car accidents involving fatalities. The only difference being is this year 117 people have died... last year that number was 115.
Now Sergeant Ben Havron with the Montana Highway Patrol told me fatal accidents in great falls are actually down from 9 last year to 5 this year. But that isn’t the case for all of Montana, and he says one of the biggest reasons for fatal accidents is the way we drive.
“So a lot of our fatal crashes are due to aggressive driving, seat belts play a major factor in it, for instance the crashes this weekend, the fatalities were unrestrained drivers” says Sergeant Havron.
Sergeant Havron told us aggressive driving falls under a very broad category, everything from speeding, improper lane changes, to even failing to use a turn signal. But he says always drive within your ability, even if the speed limit says 80, it doesn't mean you have to go that fast
Of course M-H-P always recommends wearing a seat belt when in a vehicle and it very well could save your life in an accident.
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
