Fatal Accidents on Montana Roads On Par With Last Year

Sunday’s rollover accident near Simms marked the 117th death on Montana’s roads this year alone. Matter of fact this weekend there were 7 deaths involving vehicle accidents across Montana. We spoke with Montana Highway Patrol to find out how those numbers compare to last year.

It turns out 2017 is pretty much on par with 2016. In both years there were 106 car accidents involving fatalities. The only difference being is this year 117 people have died... last year that number was 115.

Now Sergeant Ben Havron with the Montana Highway Patrol told me fatal accidents in great falls are actually down from 9 last year to 5 this year. But that isn’t the case for all of Montana, and he says one of the biggest reasons for fatal accidents is the way we drive.

“So a lot of our fatal crashes are due to aggressive driving, seat belts play a major factor in it, for instance the crashes this weekend, the fatalities were unrestrained drivers” says Sergeant Havron.

Sergeant Havron told us aggressive driving falls under a very broad category, everything from speeding, improper lane changes, to even failing to use a turn signal. But he says always drive within your ability, even if the speed limit says 80, it doesn't mean you have to go that fast

Of course M-H-P always recommends wearing a seat belt when in a vehicle and it very well could save your life in an accident.