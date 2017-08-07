Citizens' Climate Lobby offers new solution for climate change

Representatives from Citizens' Climate Lobby met at the First United Methodist Church to discuss the future of dealing with climate change. Their proposed solution? A "carbon fee and dividend," which would put a price on carbon pollution, and then return that money to citizens affected.



It's a solution Kristen Walser, with Citizens' Climate Lobby, says will not only work, but is gaining widespread support.

"We wear our seat belts...even if people think they aren't going to get into a car accident. This is kind of like a seat belt. We need to have a backup plan and this is one that people across the aisle like."

According to Walser, this isn't a new idea. In fact several northeastern states, and California, have similar programs in place that would put a price on carbon.

The Citizens' Climate Lobby cites one study that shows the solution would lower emissions in 20 years to levels 52 percent below the levels in 1990. And this fee will help Montanans as well. 85 percent of the lowest income households in Montana would receive equal or more money back each month.

Of course, there are two sides to this proposal. And the newly formed Climate Solutions Caucus created in the U.S. House of Representatives is discussing a number of concerns. As of July the caucus has 50 members, with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats.