Citizens' Climate Lobby offers new solution for climate change

Representatives from Citizens' Climate Lobby met at the First United Methodist Church to discuss the future of dealing with climate change. Their proposed solution? A "carbon fee and dividend," which would put a price on carbon pollution, and then return that money to citizens affected.
It's a solution Kristen Walser, with Citizens' Climate Lobby, says will not only work, but is gaining widespread support.
"We wear our seat belts...even if people think they aren't going to get into a car accident. This is kind of like a seat belt. We need to have a backup plan and this is one that people across the aisle like."
According to Walser, this isn't a new idea. In fact several northeastern states, and California, have similar programs in place that would put a price on carbon.
The Citizens' Climate Lobby cites one study that shows the solution would lower emissions in 20 years to levels 52 percent below the levels in 1990. And this fee will help Montanans as well. 85 percent of the lowest income households in Montana would receive equal or more money back each month.
Of course, there are two sides to this proposal. And the newly formed Climate Solutions Caucus created in the U.S. House of Representatives is discussing a number of concerns. As of July the caucus has 50 members, with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats.
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
Carl Suta's Facebook Page
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
