Baker's Luke Gonsioroski Passes Away after Long Battle with Cancer

Baker's Luke Gonsioroski has lost his battle to cancer.

The former three-year starting quarterback of the Spartans was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016. After three rounds of chemotherapy, doctors removed an 8-pound tumor from his chest.

His recovery was remarkable.

In just five months, Gonsioroski returned to the football field leading Baker to a 6-3 season and a Class B playoff berth.

In January, he signed a preferred walk-on scholarship to play football at Texas Tech -but this spring during track season, Luke learned his cancer had returned.

Luke graduated from Baker in May 2017 and was able to walk across the stage to receive his diploma. Baker principal and football coach Dave Breitbach says he was also a 4.0 student and pointed out that Luke was serious about his faith.

Luke passed away the morning of Monday, August 7th surrounded by family and friends.

Many athletes around the state will remember Luke for his courage and perseverance as he fought his battle with cancer.

"Three words I can think is how faithful he was to God, to his family and friends. Tough, how tough he was emotionally and physically to be able to endure all of the things that he went through. And third, how prideful he was. He took pride in football, basketball and track and the sports that he did," said Fairfield's Ryder Meyer, Luke's close friend.

SWX would like to send our thoughts and condolences to the many people around Montana who Luke inspired - and especially to the Gonsioroski family.