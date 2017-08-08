Charlie's Studio: Class in Session

The C.M. Russell museum is giving artists the opportunity to create their own work, and memories in a historic national landmark.

The museum is hosting an art class in the same building that inspired famed local artist Charlie Russell for many years.

The class was launched this summer to give locals a chance to experience the same atmosphere where Russell worked on his craft.

Education Coordinator Melissa Werber says the classes offer models and other figures for people to draw. Their goal was to create something new and different for local artists of all ages.

“A new way to get other people into the museum who might not be coming,” Werber said.

“We’ve actually had a lot of interesting people come from quite a ways a way just to be able to draw in Charlie’s studio.”

Werber says the classes have been popular so far, and it’s great having people enjoy their time in the studio.

Artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies. However, the m

The class is held once a month and goes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through December.