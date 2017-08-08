Wanted: Elliot The Boy

Lewistown embodies the feel of the Old West, with its historic downtown area..and dozens of buildings dating back to the late 1800s. However, the history behind some family owned businesses are also attracting both tourists and locals alike.

President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...