Wanted: Elliot The Boy

Great Falls, MT - Police are looking for an adult escapee by the name of Elliot The Boy. Elliot checked out of the center and never returned. His crime was Failure to Register as a Violent Offender. He is described as a male in his early 30s with a large build. He's around 6'3" and 284 lbs. Elliot has a dark complexion with black hair and brown eyes.
Scars and tattoos:
Scars Wrist, Right 2" SELF INFLICTED
Scars Head, Nonspecific 3" ACCIDENTAL
Scars Thigh, Left 4" ACCIDENTAL
Tattoos Arm, Right Upper "NATIVE"; PORTRAIT OF JESUS
Tattoos Wrist, Right "LOYALTY"
Tattoos Wrist, Left "RESPECT"
Tattoos Chest "FAMILY FIRST"; (2) ROSES; "THE BOY"
Tattoos Arm, Left Upper MEMORIAL SCENE W/FLOWERS & CLOUDS W/"IN LOVING MEMORY" W/A CROSS W/A BANNER W/"OUR FALLEN BROTHER"; "SOLJA'S ARE NEVER FORGOTTEN", "KYLE STANDING ROCK"; "SOULJA" W/(2) ROSES
Tattoos Forearm, Left (2) ROSES
Tattoos Forearm, Right PRAYER SCROLL, "2 MANY FUNERALS AND 2 MANY TEARS JUST SEEN ANOTHER BROTHER BURIED PLUS I KNEW HIM 4 YEARS PASS BY HIS FAMILY BUT WHAT COULD I SAY...KEEP YOUR HEAD UP AND TRY 2 KEEP THE FAITH AND PRAY 4 BETTER DAYS -2 PAC-"
Tattoos Back "SOMANYTEARS" W/A TEAR DROP; CROSS
Police ask that if you have seen or know the whereabouts of Elliot The Boy, notify your local law enforcement.
Thursday, July 27 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:50:48 GMT
Lewistown embodies the feel of the Old West, with its historic downtown area..and dozens of buildings dating back to the late 1800s. However, the history behind some family owned businesses are also attracting both tourists and locals alike.
Lewistown embodies the feel of the Old West, with its historic downtown area..and dozens of buildings dating back to the late 1800s. However, the history behind some family owned businesses are also attracting both tourists and locals alike.
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
Carl Suta's Facebook Page
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...