Prosecutor praises award over US border run-in

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Latest on a judge's ruling in favor of a Chinese tourist injured by a U.S. border agents (all times local):
4 p.m.
A federal prosecutor says a judge got it right with her ruling awarding $461,000 to a Chinese tourist who sued the U.S. government after being injured by a border agent at Niagara Falls in 2004.
The Rochester judge found the government liable for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent's rough handling of Zhao Yan at a U.S.-Canada border crossing.
Zhao had sought $10 million.
Acting U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says Monday's decision delivered the justice the government sought all along - even as it took seemingly contradictory positions of prosecuting the officer criminally, then defending him in the civil case.
Officer Robert Rhodes was acquitted of violating Zhao's civil rights.
Rhodes' lawyer says the civil case could have been avoided if the government had backed Rhodes instead of charging him.
10:50 a.m.
A federal judge has ruled in favor of a Chinese businesswoman who sued the U.S. government after being injured during a confrontation with American border agents in 2004.
Following a non-jury trial in Rochester, Judge Elizabeth Wolford awarded Zhao Yan $461,000 for false arrest, medical expenses, pain and suffering and lost earnings. Her 2006 civil rights lawsuit sought $10 million in damages.
Wolford's ruling Monday found the government liable for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent's handling of Zhao at the Rainbow Bridge U.S.-Canada border crossing in Niagara Falls.
The government had contended Zhao's black eye and other injuries were her own fault because she ran from officers then struggled as they restrained her.
The U.S. Attorney's Office and Zhao's lawyers haven't responded to requests for comment.
Thursday, July 27 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:50:48 GMT
Lewistown embodies the feel of the Old West, with its historic downtown area..and dozens of buildings dating back to the late 1800s. However, the history behind some family owned businesses are also attracting both tourists and locals alike.
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
Carl Suta's Facebook Page
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
