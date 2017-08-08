East Helena Cemetery Seeking Donations

The cemetery is not privately owned or run by the city, but by a board of volunteers and is funded entirely by plot sales and donations. In the last four years, a new board has taken over and made improvements to the property. Their most recent project- a brand new sprinkler system. But the cemetery needs the community's support to complete the work. Scott St. Clair heads the board that runs the cemetery and he says the community seems to appreciate the extra TLC it has gotten the past four years.

“I’ve had tons and tons of comments from people that stop by or drive by and comment on how much better the cemetery looks,” said St. Clair.

The sprinkler system project will cost $20,000 and St. Clair says the board is just getting started with fund raising.

If you want to make a donation to the East Helena Cemetery you can contact Scott St. Clair at (406) 410-1125.