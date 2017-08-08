GFDA Issues New Strategic Plan Draft

Man beats and strangles woman in front of two-year-old daughter.
Man beats and strangles woman in front of two-year-old daughter.
Lewistown embodies the feel of the Old West, with its historic downtown area..and dozens of buildings dating back to the late 1800s. However, the history behind some family owned businesses are also attracting both tourists and locals alike.
Lewistown embodies the feel of the Old West, with its historic downtown area..and dozens of buildings dating back to the late 1800s. However, the history behind some family owned businesses are also attracting both tourists and locals alike.
President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."
President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."
Police are looking for an adult escapee by the name of Elliot The Boy. Elliot checked out of the center and never returned.
Police are looking for an adult escapee by the name of Elliot The Boy. Elliot checked out of the center and never returned.