GFDA Issues New Strategic Plan Draft

Great Falls, MT - A new Strategic Plan draft is being issued today and has been unanimously adopted by the Great Falls Montana Development Authority's Board of Directors and they are seeking feedback from GFDA investors and community members.

The Board represents GFDA's investors in the regional economic development efforts. It sets the strategic direction for GFDA's efforts, determining the strategies and tactics to pursue in order to generate return on investment for the Great Falls region.

GFDA says that they are constantly tweaking the plan as market conditions change, then every three years they throw everything out and start fresh. This is what they say they have done this spring and summer.

Based on a survey of GFDA's public and private investors that asked investors whether GFDA should invest less, the same, or more in each of their seven major strategic directions of their comprehensive economic development effort.

These are the results that GFDA has released:

Business Startup, Retention & Expansion

Work with companies and entrepreneurs throughout our trade area to support business retention, expansion and new business startups.

Invest the same 48%; invest more 45%

Business Attraction

Seek new, diversified business investment through market-based, targeted business attraction efforts.

Invest the same 17%; invest more 83%

Commercial & Housing Development

Work with and attract real estate developers and retailers to invest in renovations, new construction, and new businesses.

Invest the same 59%; invest more 24%

Downtown & Riverfront Redevelopment

Attract real estate and business investment in downtown Great Falls and the urban river corridor.

Invest the same 38%; invest more 55%

Great Falls AgriTech Park

Develop and market shovel-ready, competitive heavy industrial sites to support business retention, expansion, startups and attraction.

Invest the same 57%; invest more 36%

Manufacturing Partnership

Work to expand and diversify targeted manufacturing industry clusters.

Invest the same 52%; invest more 41%

Workforce

Work with partners to develop workforce skills and attract more talent.

Invest the same 39%; invest more 50%



GFDA says that if you would like to share your input on the draft to email BDoney@GFdevelopment.org.