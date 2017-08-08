Back To School Physical And Immunization Clinic

Back to school preps often involve shopping for notebooks paper and pens but the Cascade City County Health Department, Great Falls Clinic, and Benefis are all joining up to help your child prepare in another way, medically.

Tomorrow at the Montana expo park they'll be offering a one stop shop to get your student vaccinated for the upcoming school year. It's available for children 18 years old and younger - and if you plan on involving them in sports, a physical can be done as well for 30 dollars. As for the shots, the costs varies on which shot is needed.

Mackenzie smith says coming prepared will be key to getting in and out quickly tomorrow.

“Parent's should have their insurance cards, 30 dollars cash if they want to get the sports physical because that is what they will be accepting as payment, and then any shot records if they have them would be helpful, and then if the student wants to participate in the results program with Benefis they should have athletic shoes on” says Mackenzie Smith.

The event will be open from 10-4 tomorrow in the Pacific Steel and Recycling Building.