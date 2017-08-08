Health Department Warns Public Of Blue Green Algae

The Department of Human and Health Services is warning you about blue green algae in ponds and lakes across the state.

Here at Wadsworth there aren’t any blooms and so far that's the case in many of our local ponds and rivers.

However they have found some blooms of the toxic blue green algae in Holter lake, another popular fishing and recreational area. These habs, or harmful algae blooms consist of blue green algae which is fluorescent and as the name suggests, can be blue or green in color.

“People often describe it as someone put paint in the water, there will be really strange colors of blue and green will be prolific” says Eric Urban.

What makes the algae so toxic is the Cyanotoxins that are produced by this algae.

“There have been documented fatalities in livestock, cattle, sheep etc. So certainly the potential is there for humans. More commonly humans will see rashes and other skin irritations.”

The department of health and human services says preparation is key at a time like this.

“It’s all about education, the more people know about it , the more agencies will know about it and the better we will be.”

They are looking for your help to point out these blooms to better track where they are and understand where they come from.

If you do spot a bloom be sure to take a picture and report it on their website at www.hab.mt.gov.