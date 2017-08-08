Health Department Warns Public Of Blue Green Algae

The Department of Human and Health Services is warning you about blue green algae in ponds and lakes across the state.
Here at Wadsworth there aren’t any blooms and so far that's the case in many of our local ponds and rivers.
However they have found some blooms of the toxic blue green algae in Holter lake, another popular fishing and recreational area. These habs, or harmful algae blooms consist of blue green algae which is fluorescent and as the name suggests, can be blue or green in color.
“People often describe it as someone put paint in the water, there will be really strange colors of blue and green will be prolific” says Eric Urban.
What makes the algae so toxic is the Cyanotoxins that are produced by this algae.
“There have been documented fatalities in livestock, cattle, sheep etc. So certainly the potential is there for humans. More commonly humans will see rashes and other skin irritations.”
The department of health and human services says preparation is key at a time like this.
“It’s all about education, the more people know about it , the more agencies will know about it and the better we will be.”
They are looking for your help to point out these blooms to better track where they are and understand where they come from.
If you do spot a bloom be sure to take a picture and report it on their website at www.hab.mt.gov.
Thursday, July 27 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:50:48 GMT
Lewistown embodies the feel of the Old West, with its historic downtown area..and dozens of buildings dating back to the late 1800s. However, the history behind some family owned businesses are also attracting both tourists and locals alike.
Lewistown embodies the feel of the Old West, with its historic downtown area..and dozens of buildings dating back to the late 1800s. However, the history behind some family owned businesses are also attracting both tourists and locals alike.
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
Carl Suta's Facebook Page
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...