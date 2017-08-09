Carroll Volleyball Focused on New Season

Carroll College volleyball begins the 2017 season as the back-to-back Frontier Conference champion.

The 2016 Saints advanced directly to the NAIA national tournament for the first time in school history after capturing the Frontier regular season and conference tournament titles. Head coach Maureen Boyle says this year's squad will feature a strong front row and solid defense. However, Coach Boyle there's a part that's missing, which is important when playing volleyball.

"Truly what we're going to lack is unbelievable leadership on the court. Those girls were extremely talented and we miss them tremendously. But what they've left is going to be good for these girls who got a good foundation last year both on the court and in the leadership realm. With the setting position, I think with everybody having a new one, I don't know what to expect but I'm excited about our side," said Maureen Boyle.

"I just look forward to improving my leadership and just bringing together this team and, as a setter, I'm in charge of a lot of stuff on the court and I'm just excited to build as a character myself and just improve all-around," said junior setter Rayna Pilgeram.

The Saints open the regular season on Tuesday, August 15th at home against Walla Walla University.