Voyagers Handle Raptors; Confident They Can Put Together Strong Second Half

Tuesday's Final:

Voyagers 6, Raptors 5.

The Voyagers have strung together a nice start to the second half of the Pioneer League season.

Great Falls is 4-2 since the All-Star Break and the team said a big reason for their success has come because they're playing together in all three phases of the game: hitting, pitching, and defense.

Last year's Voyagers team put together a great second half to win that half, and earn a playoff birth. Members from last year's squad, including Pioneer Player of the Week Anthony Villa, agree they can put together a strong second half and make a playoff push.

"As a team we've really been conversing and focusing on our pitch to hit," said Villa. "As a whole we've been putting up a lot of runs, not just me, but our whole lineup so it's fun to be a part of it and that's what's been rolling for us."

The Voyagers conclude their series with the Raptors on Wednesday. First pitch from Centene Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.