Federal regulators investigating Range Rover doors
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) - Federal regulators are investigating whether a 2015 recall of Range Rovers fixed the problem of their doors opening while driving.
The investigation covers approximately 65,370 Range Rovers from the 2013-2016 model years and Range Rover Sport SUVs from the 2014-2016 model year.
Jaguar Land Rover recalled the vehicles in 2015 and updated the software in their keyless entry systems. The company thought the software update would ensure that the doors were latching when they were closed.
But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has received four complaints since the recall about doors opening without warning. In all of those cases, owners had had the software update performed.
Jaguar Land Rover says it's cooperating with the investigation.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:30:30 GMT
Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
Tuesday, August 8 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-08-09 00:54:03 GMT
The new facility has been in the works now for about 2 years and has finally gotten the OK to start construction. Reagen Breedn, owner of Play N Learn says their new 2 million dollar facility will not be based on age levels but rather their developmental levels for kids of all ages. The facility is expected to be finished in January. coming up see what Breedin said the new daycare will offer parents who are looking for quality services. She says they have reached their max at t...
The new facility has been in the works now for about 2 years and has finally gotten the OK to start construction. Reagen Breedn, owner of Play N Learn says their new 2 million dollar facility will not be based on age levels but rather their developmental levels for kids of all ages. The facility is expected to be finished in January. coming up see what Breedin said the new daycare will offer parents who are looking for quality services. She says they have reached their max at t...
Tuesday, August 8 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-08-09 01:07:22 GMT
The Department of Human and Health Services is warning you about blue green algae in ponds and lakes across the state. Here at Wadsworth there aren’t any blooms and so far that's the case in many of our local ponds and rivers. However they have found some blooms of the toxic blue green algae in Holter lake, another popular fishing and recreational area. These habs, or harmful algae blooms consist of blue green algae which is fluorescent and as the name suggests, can be blu...
The Department of Human and Health Services is warning you about blue green algae in ponds and lakes across the state. Here at Wadsworth there aren’t any blooms and so far that's the case in many of our local ponds and rivers. However they have found some blooms of the toxic blue green algae in Holter lake, another popular fishing and recreational area. These habs, or harmful algae blooms consist of blue green algae which is fluorescent and as the name suggests, can be blu...
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
Carl Suta's Facebook Page
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...