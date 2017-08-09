Adam Sanchez denied appeal by the State

Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

The new facility has been in the works now for about 2 years and has finally gotten the OK to start construction. Reagen Breedn, owner of Play N Learn says their new 2 million dollar facility will not be based on age levels but rather their developmental levels for kids of all ages. The facility is expected to be finished in January. coming up see what Breedin said the new daycare will offer parents who are looking for quality services. She says they have reached their max at t...