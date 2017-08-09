Tester to DeVos: "Stop Forcing Montana Schools to Jump Through Bureaucratic Hoops"

Big Sandy, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to overturn her new requirements that have rural schools complete additional paperwork to access their Small, Rural School Achievement Program grants.
More than 300 Montana school districts qualify for the Small, Rural School Achievement Program grants. The grants are available to rural school districts with less than 600 students, and last year Montana school districts received more than $5 million through Small, Rural School Achievement Program grants.
"It is important educators spend their valuable time ensuring students get the best possible education, not battling federal paperwork and jumping through bureaucratic hoops," Tester wrote. "Instead of dedicating precious time to wrapping up one school year and preparing for the next, rural schools were swimming through an alphabet soup of government acronyms just to understand what your Department is now requiring from them."
Tester says Montana superintendents have contacted him stating that the additional requirements and time restraints are wasting time and hurting students.
"It came as a shock at the end of the school year to realize we had a plethora of hoops to jump through in order to access our REAP funds for the 2017-2018 school year, and very little time in which to complete the process," said Jule Walker, Superintendent of Plevna Public Schools. "In previous years the application allowed for expeditious access to the funds, as well as local control, on behalf of educating our students. The 2017 application was very time consuming, especially for Districts with one administrator focused on completing end of the school year activities. The requirement for watching scheduled webinars as well as navigating the cumbersome directives to access a variety of sites created anxiety for many administrators because we recognize the significance of the funding REAP provides. One has to question why these tedious procedures were created-Is it to make the process so daunting that rural schools could not meet the deadlines thereby justifying a lack of interest or need for this additional funding for our students? REAP funding DOES make a difference for the students we serve in our rural districts."
"The Montana Small Schools Alliance represents 138 frontier one and two room school districts who have one teacher responsible for all of the district paperwork," said Dan Ranks, Executive Director of the Montana Small School Alliance. "These are districts who have previously received the REAP grant as approximately 25-30 percent of their total budget and have utilized it effectively and properly. To place burdensome new requirements on those districts is exceptionally short sited. The MSSA wholeheartedly supports Senator Jon Tester's efforts to roll them back and a striking example of why Senator Tester was unanimously selected as the 2017 'Rural Hero' award winner by the National Rural Education Advocacy Consortium for his support of rural youth nationwide."
Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:30:30 GMT
Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
Tuesday, August 8 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-08-09 00:54:03 GMT
The new facility has been in the works now for about 2 years and has finally gotten the OK to start construction. Reagen Breedn, owner of Play N Learn says their new 2 million dollar facility will not be based on age levels but rather their developmental levels for kids of all ages. The facility is expected to be finished in January. coming up see what Breedin said the new daycare will offer parents who are looking for quality services. She says they have reached their max at t...
Tuesday, August 8 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-08-09 01:07:22 GMT
The Department of Human and Health Services is warning you about blue green algae in ponds and lakes across the state. Here at Wadsworth there aren’t any blooms and so far that's the case in many of our local ponds and rivers. However they have found some blooms of the toxic blue green algae in Holter lake, another popular fishing and recreational area. These habs, or harmful algae blooms consist of blue green algae which is fluorescent and as the name suggests, can be blu...
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
Carl Suta's Facebook Page
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
