Many Local Police Departments Installing Carbon Monoxide Detectors in Ford Explorers

Ford Explorers are highly used among law enforcement offices across the country, however, now they have come under scrutiny with reports of carbon monoxide building up inside the cabin. So far, carbon monoxide poisoning has affected 41 officers nationwide...

In Montana we haven’t had any reports yet, but police departments are still taking precautions, just in case.

Local police departments are aware of this possible issue with their Ford Explorers and are taking different precautions to ensure their officers do not pass out at the wheel from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“We have been in contact with our dealer which is Bison Ford and we are continuing to monitor it, we haven’t had any reports from any of the deputies. And we asked them if they have any issues to let us know. We are looking out for them but are waiting to see what ford does” says Sheriff Bob Edwards.

Other agencies in the area like Great Falls Police Department are installing carbon monoxide detectors in their vehicles to warn the officer if the levels are too high and they need to exit the vehicle. Now GFPD and Cascade County Sheriff’s office want to tell the public they will not see any drop in service.