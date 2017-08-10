Annual Cascade Pro Rodeo gears up for big weekend

Organizers for the Cascade Rodeo Association are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead, with the annual Cascade Pro Rodeo!
This year's Rodeo will kick off on Friday evening at 6:30 P.M. with some mutton busting and the "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" fundraiser. Saturday, the fun continues with a day packed full of events, including a BBQ, car show, parade, and street dancing!
Getting back to the basics: announcer Jeff Marn says this year's lineup is impressive, and worth coming out to watch. The PRCA will kick off both nights at 7:00 P.M.
For more information on the weekends events, head over to the Cascade Pro Rodeo website.
Community Spotlight
Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
The new facility has been in the works now for about 2 years and has finally gotten the OK to start construction. Reagen Breedn, owner of Play N Learn says their new 2 million dollar facility will not be based on age levels but rather their developmental levels for kids of all ages. The facility is expected to be finished in January. coming up see what Breedin said the new daycare will offer parents who are looking for quality services. She says they have reached their max at t...
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A 65-year-old Montana man who refused to register as a sex offender because he said he was wrongfully convicted of sexually abusing a young boy has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for threatening to kill judges, attorneys and the victim of the abuse.
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
