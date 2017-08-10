Benefis Receives Gift of More Than $49,000 from Late Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Benefis Receives Gift of More Than $49,000 from Late Great Falls Resident

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT - Mary Jane (Fey) Newcomb was born and raised in Great Falls. The community was very important to her, and she was intent on making a difference in it by giving generously through her will. Mary Jane passed away at the age of 94 in 2016.  

Her final act of generosity is having a great impact on the Great Falls community. Mary Jane had 13 charities in her will, one of them being Benefis Peace Hospice. Benefis will receive $49,230 from Mary's estate. 

Benefis says that this gift will help them provide compassionate care to terminally ill patients in a comfortable, home-like environment.

“We are very thankful for Mary Jane’s devotion to supporting our community, and especially for including Benefis Peace Hospice in her will,” said Marilyn Parker, Executive Director of the Benefis Foundation. “This important gift will help ensure the services offered at Benefis Peace Hospice will remain available far into the future, and for that, we are incredibly grateful.” 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-08-10 04:24:43 GMT
    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. The Great Falls Police Department is not confirming any details with us right ...
    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. The Great Falls Police Department is not confirming any details with us right ...

  • Great Falls Police Investigating Dead Body

    Great Falls Police Investigating Dead Body

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:30:30 GMT
    Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
    Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

  • Annual Cascade Pro Rodeo gears up for big weekend

    Annual Cascade Pro Rodeo gears up for big weekend

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-08-10 05:05:52 GMT

    Organizers for the Cascade Rodeo Association are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead, with the annual Cascade Pro Rodeo! This year's Rodeo will kick off on Friday evening at 6:30 P.M. with some mutton busting and the "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" fundraiser. Saturday, the fun continues with a day packed full of events, including a BBQ, car show, parade, and street dancing! Getting back to the basics: announcer Jeff Marn says this year's lineup is impressive, and worth coming...

    Organizers for the Cascade Rodeo Association are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead, with the annual Cascade Pro Rodeo! This year's Rodeo will kick off on Friday evening at 6:30 P.M. with some mutton busting and the "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" fundraiser. Saturday, the fun continues with a day packed full of events, including a BBQ, car show, parade, and street dancing! Getting back to the basics: announcer Jeff Marn says this year's lineup is impressive, and worth coming...

  • Tester to DeVos: "Stop Forcing Montana Schools to Jump Through Bureaucratic Hoops"

    Tester to DeVos: "Stop Forcing Montana Schools to Jump Through Bureaucratic Hoops"

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-08-09 23:55:35 GMT

    U.S. Senator Jon Tester called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to overturn her new requirements that have rural schools complete additional paperwork to access their Small, Rural School Achievement Program grants. 

    U.S. Senator Jon Tester called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to overturn her new requirements that have rural schools complete additional paperwork to access their Small, Rural School Achievement Program grants. 

  • Body found in home being investigated as suspicious

    Body found in home being investigated as suspicious

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-08-09 23:45:08 GMT

    Law enforcement officials are investigating a body that was found at a home on 4th Ave South and 24th street yesterday. Cascade County Attorney, Joshua Racki, said while this is being investigated as a suspicious death GFPD tells KFBB due to circumstances surrounding the death, it does not appear that the male died from criminal acts. 

    Law enforcement officials are investigating a body that was found at a home on 4th Ave South and 24th street yesterday. Cascade County Attorney, Joshua Racki, said while this is being investigated as a suspicious death GFPD tells KFBB due to circumstances surrounding the death, it does not appear that the male died from criminal acts. 

  • Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...