Benefis Receives Gift of More Than $49,000 from Late Great Falls Resident

Great Falls, MT - Mary Jane (Fey) Newcomb was born and raised in Great Falls. The community was very important to her, and she was intent on making a difference in it by giving generously through her will. Mary Jane passed away at the age of 94 in 2016.

Her final act of generosity is having a great impact on the Great Falls community. Mary Jane had 13 charities in her will, one of them being Benefis Peace Hospice. Benefis will receive $49,230 from Mary's estate.

Benefis says that this gift will help them provide compassionate care to terminally ill patients in a comfortable, home-like environment.

“We are very thankful for Mary Jane’s devotion to supporting our community, and especially for including Benefis Peace Hospice in her will,” said Marilyn Parker, Executive Director of the Benefis Foundation. “This important gift will help ensure the services offered at Benefis Peace Hospice will remain available far into the future, and for that, we are incredibly grateful.”