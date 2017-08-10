Facebook steps up video ambitions with Watch

Organizers for the Cascade Rodeo Association are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead, with the annual Cascade Pro Rodeo! This year's Rodeo will kick off on Friday evening at 6:30 P.M. with some mutton busting and the "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" fundraiser. Saturday, the fun continues with a day packed full of events, including a BBQ, car show, parade, and street dancing! Getting back to the basics: announcer Jeff Marn says this year's lineup is impressive, and worth coming...
U.S. Senator Jon Tester called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to overturn her new requirements that have rural schools complete additional paperwork to access their Small, Rural School Achievement Program grants.
Law enforcement officials are investigating a body that was found at a home on 4th Ave South and 24th street yesterday. Cascade County Attorney, Joshua Racki, said while this is being investigated as a suspicious death GFPD tells KFBB due to circumstances surrounding the death, it does not appear that the male died from criminal acts.
