Man arrested with a mixed baggie of meth and bath salts

Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together.

On August 9th around 7:00 a.m., Great Falls Police Officers responded to Carter Park for a report of a male sleeping in the bushes. When Officer Palmer made contact with the man, he identified himself as Daniel Nieman. Nieman had confirmed warrants for his arrest. He attempted to walk away from the officers and disregarded commands by the officers to stop. He then started to run south through the park. Officer Larsen was able to catch up to the man, who then actively resisted arrest.

When the man was finally cuffed, the officers found a used syringe next to his leg, a baggie of clear crystal substance in his front pocket, a syringe cap in his rear pocket, and in his front sweater pocket was a marijuana pipe. The man was taken to Cascade County Detention Center, where he admitted that he had lied about his name. He provided his true name, Merle Gardipee.

Gardipee waived Miranda and told the officer the baggie contained methamphetamine mixed with bath salts. Merle advised that the dark liquid in the syringe was his blood mixed with methamphetamine. He said he had injected the narcotics about 5 minutes prior to officer arrival. Merle also had a track mark on his right arm.

Merle has a significant history. He is currently listed as an absconder from his conditional release last year. His prior felony convictions include: Criminal Endangerment, Obstructing Justice, Aggravated Assault, Theft, and Burglary.

His misdemeanor convictions include: Theft, five counts of Obstructing a Police Officer, and two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Merle is now being charged with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, and two counts of Obstructing a Police Officer or Other Public Servant.

The State has requested bond in the amount of $10,000.