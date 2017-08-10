Man steals Cadillac and pushes it into Missouri River

Great Falls, MT - Man pushes Cadillac over steep 60 foot embankment into the river.

On August 9th, Officer O'Brien of GFPD was dispatched to a local address because of a complaint of theft and disturbance. While on his way to the residence, dispatch advised that the male involved in the disturbance had left the house in the victim's car. Then a few moments later, O'Brien was informed that the car had been driven into the Missouri River.

O'Brien made contact with the suspect a few blocks from the river. He was identified as Wilson Harvey (aka Cole Fultz). Harvey stated that he was in trouble because he had stolen a family member's car and pushed it into the river. He was taken to the station where he waived his rights under Miranda and provided a statement.

Harvey indicated that he broke the car's windows with rocks after he had gotten int a fight with his family member who owned the car. He then took the keys and drove the car to the river where he pushed it off of a 60 foot embankment into the river below.

The victim confirmed that there was a fight and that Harvey had damaged the car with rocks. The victim signed that the car was stolen and wants to pursue criminal charges.

The car was a 2014 Cadillac estimated at a value of $28,000. The damage to the car is in excess of $1,500.

Harvey is being charged with Theft and Criminal Mischief.

The State has requested bond in the amount of $5,000.