Man steals Cadillac and pushes it into Missouri River - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man steals Cadillac and pushes it into Missouri River

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT - Man pushes Cadillac over steep 60 foot embankment into the river.

On August 9th, Officer O'Brien of GFPD was dispatched to a local address because of a complaint of theft and disturbance. While on his way to the residence, dispatch advised that the male involved in the disturbance had left the house in the victim's car. Then a few moments later, O'Brien was informed that the car had been driven into the Missouri River.

O'Brien made contact with the suspect a few blocks from the river. He was identified as Wilson Harvey (aka Cole Fultz). Harvey stated that he was in trouble because he had stolen a family member's car and pushed it into the river. He was taken to the station where he waived his rights under Miranda and provided a statement.

Harvey indicated that he broke the car's windows with rocks after he had gotten int a fight with his family member who owned the car. He then took the keys and drove the car to the river where he pushed it off of a 60 foot embankment into the river below.

The victim confirmed that there was a fight and that Harvey had damaged the car with rocks. The victim signed that the car was stolen and wants to pursue criminal charges.

The car was a 2014 Cadillac estimated at a value of $28,000. The damage to the car is in excess of $1,500.

Harvey is being charged with Theft and Criminal Mischief.

The State has requested bond in the amount of $5,000.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-08-10 18:02:43 GMT

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

  • Great Falls Police Investigating Dead Body

    Great Falls Police Investigating Dead Body

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:30:30 GMT
    Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
    Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

  • Beware at the pump: Black market fuel is making millions

    Beware at the pump: Black market fuel is making millions

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-08-10 17:03:00 GMT

    A black market for diesel and gasoline has rapidly spread around the nation, with organized crime gangs using fraudulent credit cards to syphon millions of dollars in fuel from gas stations into large tanks hidden inside pickup trucks and vans. 

    A black market for diesel and gasoline has rapidly spread around the nation, with organized crime gangs using fraudulent credit cards to syphon millions of dollars in fuel from gas stations into large tanks hidden inside pickup trucks and vans. 

  • Annual Cascade Pro Rodeo gears up for big weekend

    Annual Cascade Pro Rodeo gears up for big weekend

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-08-10 05:05:52 GMT

    Organizers for the Cascade Rodeo Association are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead, with the annual Cascade Pro Rodeo! This year's Rodeo will kick off on Friday evening at 6:30 P.M. with some mutton busting and the "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" fundraiser. Saturday, the fun continues with a day packed full of events, including a BBQ, car show, parade, and street dancing! Getting back to the basics: announcer Jeff Marn says this year's lineup is impressive, and worth coming...

    Organizers for the Cascade Rodeo Association are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead, with the annual Cascade Pro Rodeo! This year's Rodeo will kick off on Friday evening at 6:30 P.M. with some mutton busting and the "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" fundraiser. Saturday, the fun continues with a day packed full of events, including a BBQ, car show, parade, and street dancing! Getting back to the basics: announcer Jeff Marn says this year's lineup is impressive, and worth coming...

  • Tester to DeVos: "Stop Forcing Montana Schools to Jump Through Bureaucratic Hoops"

    Tester to DeVos: "Stop Forcing Montana Schools to Jump Through Bureaucratic Hoops"

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-08-09 23:55:35 GMT

    U.S. Senator Jon Tester called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to overturn her new requirements that have rural schools complete additional paperwork to access their Small, Rural School Achievement Program grants. 

    U.S. Senator Jon Tester called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to overturn her new requirements that have rural schools complete additional paperwork to access their Small, Rural School Achievement Program grants. 

  • Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...