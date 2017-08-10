Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'

Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening. Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident.
A black market for diesel and gasoline has rapidly spread around the nation, with organized crime gangs using fraudulent credit cards to syphon millions of dollars in fuel from gas stations into large tanks hidden inside pickup trucks and vans.
Organizers for the Cascade Rodeo Association are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead, with the annual Cascade Pro Rodeo! This year's Rodeo will kick off on Friday evening at 6:30 P.M. with some mutton busting and the "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" fundraiser. Saturday, the fun continues with a day packed full of events, including a BBQ, car show, parade, and street dancing! Getting back to the basics: announcer Jeff Marn says this year's lineup is impressive, and worth coming...
U.S. Senator Jon Tester called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to overturn her new requirements that have rural schools complete additional paperwork to access their Small, Rural School Achievement Program grants.
