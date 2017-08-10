Snakes moving closer to homes

According to safety officer Michelle Payne, prairie rattlers have been showing up at homes and even at the fire station in Vaughn.



She says the number one reason people are seeing an increase in the reptiles is because their food sources are becoming abundant near homes. and that all depends on what things you have laying around your home.



She says rodents, gophers and other small types of creatures that are a normal food source for the rattlesnakes.

She says don't leave like a lot of wood piles around your home all that does is encourage rodent activity and also snake activity.

If you need any reptiles removed from you can call Jeremy Allestad Reptile Relocation and Rescue at 406-750-8663.