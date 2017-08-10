Senators Manager Dave Thennis Retires

Longtime Helena Senators manager Dave Thennis is retiring from coaching American Legion Baseball. Coach Thennis says a lot of personal reflection led him to realize he could no longer commit the time needed to best serve his players. He's been involved with the Helena Senators and Reps for a total of 23 years. Many former players reached out offering thanks and support. Right now, Coach Thennis says he just wants to be a fan but the transition is bittersweet.

"I am going to miss the kids. I'm going to miss the players. I'm going to miss being in that clubhouse with them. I'm going to miss being in the dugout with them. I'm going to miss riding the bus. All of the little things about being on this team, I'm going to miss a whole lot. But I get to take the memories of the guys that I've had the opportunity to coach and I get to remember them fondly," said Dave Thennis.