Stuff The Bus, Not Too Late To Donate

Great Falls Public Schools and United Way held their 8th annual stuff the bus drive today. What was new this year, they added a third location at the new Wal-Mart.

The idea is to stuff the bus full of back to school items and other home items like shampoo, toothpaste and laundry detergent. As some students are homeless and these home essentials will help make their life easier. If you couldn't make it to stuff the bus don't worry, united way says there is still plenty of time to donate.

“Obviously have the big stuff the bus day today but in the days to come please bring stuff to the united way office at 417 Central and we will be collecting school supplies right up until school starts and even then after” says Kim Stornogoski.

Two thirds of the school supplies are donated to 10 different non for profits, the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Club are just a few. Then the rest will be donated to Great Falls Public Schools.