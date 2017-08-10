Volunteers Needed: Help Build the KaBOOM Park!

Join Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana and the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department in the official construction of KaBOOM, a new park to be installed in West Bank Park.

Interim Director Patty Reardon, with Great Falls Park and Recreation, says improvement at West Bank Park has been over a year in the making, so seeing the new park under construction will be an exciting moment for the city. But, they do need your help. KaBOOM is a community project, and construction will completed thanks to volunteers. Reardon is asking anyone who is interested in seeing a better, healthier community to come out and help build the park.

Build Day will take place on Saturday, August 19th, with a Kick-Off Ceremony at 8:30 A.M. and a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 2:30 P.M.

Moving forward after construction, Reardon says they are excited to begin work on another project in West Bank Park, which will be a picnic pavilion.

For more information on how to volunteer or about KaBOOM, call the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department at (406) 771-1265, or visit their website.