Australia says it would come to US aid in attack - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Australia says it would come to US aid in attack

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times EDT):
    
7:17 p.m.
    
Australia's prime minister says his country would come to the aid of the United States if North Korea attacks Guam.
    
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told Melbourne Radio 3AW: "We would come to the aid of the United States. How that manifests itself will obviously depend on the circumstances and consultations with our allies."
    
Turnbull added: "If North Korea decides to carry out some of its violent threats, then obviously terrible consequences will follow."
    
The prime minister says he discussed the threat with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence overnight.
    
Turnbull says: "The United States knows as we know and as Donald Trump reaffirmed ... that America stands by its allies including Australia of course and we stand with the United States."
    
He added: "It is absolutely rock solid and everyone understands that. In terms of defense, we are joined at the hip."
    
5 p.m.
    
The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "troubled" by the escalating rhetoric from all sides in the North Korea nuclear dispute.
    
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Guterres "welcomes all initiatives that will help de-escalate the tensions and a return to diplomacy."
    
Asked Thursday whether the secretary-general could be a mediator, Dujarric says, "He is always willing to do so."
    
The U.N. in the past has had an envoy for North Korea, but Dujarric says "every situation is different and it's important not to make empty gestures."
    
Dujarric says Guterres welcomed the U.N. Security Council's adoption last Saturday of a resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea, including banning any coal, iron lead and seafood exports, and is urging all U.N. member states to implement it.
    
__
    
4:50 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump says he's planning to add billions of dollars to the nation's anti-missile programs.
    
Trump tells reporters after a security briefing at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, "We are going to be increasing our budget by many billions of dollars."
    
He says an announcement is planned soon.
    
Trump also says the nation's nuclear arsenal is in "in tip-top shape" and getting stronger. And he insists his administration has "done a lot of modernization" and "a lot of renovation" already.
    
Trump is also warning about the dangers of nuclear weapons, saying he'd like to "de-nuke the world." But he says that, until that happens, the U.S. "will be the most powerful nuclear nation on earth, by far."
    
___
    
2:35 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump says that perhaps his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea "wasn't tough enough." Trump is issuing a new warning over the North's development of nuclear weapons.
    
Trump says North Korea "better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble."
    
The president was addressing reporters during his vacation at his New Jersey golf club before a security briefing with top advisers.
    
It's the latest warning since he said earlier this week that North Korea faces "retaliation with fire and fury unlike any the world has seen before."
    
North Korea has said it may attack Guam in retaliation.
    
___
    
4:32 a.m.
    
North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers, a move that if carried out would be its most provocative missile launch to date.
    
The announcement Thursday warned that the North is preparing a plan to fire four of its Hwasong-12 missiles over Japan and into waters around the tiny island, which hosts 7,000 U.S. military personnel on two main bases and has a population of 160,000.
    
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-08-10 18:02:43 GMT

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

  • Man arrested with a mixed baggie of meth and bath salts

    Man arrested with a mixed baggie of meth and bath salts

    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:43:37 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together. 

    Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together. 

  • Man steals Cadillac and pushes it into Missouri River

    Man steals Cadillac and pushes it into Missouri River

    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:41:12 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Man pushes Cadillac over steep 60 foot embankment into the river. On August 9th, Officer O'Brien of GFPD was dispatched to a local address because of a complaint of theft and disturbance. While on his way to the residence, dispatch advised that the male involved in the disturbance had left the house in the victim's car. Then a few moments later, O'Brien was informed that the car had been driven into the Missouri River. O'Brien made contact with the suspect a few bl...

    Great Falls, MT - Man pushes Cadillac over steep 60 foot embankment into the river. On August 9th, Officer O'Brien of GFPD was dispatched to a local address because of a complaint of theft and disturbance. While on his way to the residence, dispatch advised that the male involved in the disturbance had left the house in the victim's car. Then a few moments later, O'Brien was informed that the car had been driven into the Missouri River. O'Brien made contact with the suspect a few bl...

  • Great Falls Police Investigating Dead Body

    Great Falls Police Investigating Dead Body

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:30:30 GMT
    Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
    Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

  • Beware at the pump: Black market fuel is making millions

    Beware at the pump: Black market fuel is making millions

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-08-10 17:03:00 GMT

    A black market for diesel and gasoline has rapidly spread around the nation, with organized crime gangs using fraudulent credit cards to syphon millions of dollars in fuel from gas stations into large tanks hidden inside pickup trucks and vans. 

    A black market for diesel and gasoline has rapidly spread around the nation, with organized crime gangs using fraudulent credit cards to syphon millions of dollars in fuel from gas stations into large tanks hidden inside pickup trucks and vans. 

  • Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...