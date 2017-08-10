University of Providence Mens Soccer Brings in Fourteen New Recruits

The pre-season polls are out and the University of Providence mens soccer team ranks 3rd in the Cascade Conference.

The Argos have made it to the conference championship game three years in a row - losing each time. The team says the rankings give them the extra encouragement they need to get to the top.

UP is bringing in a large recruiting class of fourteen players - and the team is working to get everyone on the same page to bring their best performance come game time.

"Of course it's a huge impact," said Argos senior centerback Rasmus Madsen. "We lost a lot of seniors last year, but it's always good to get a lot of new guys coming in. We have a lot of transfers. I think we've got five freshman coming in, and then the rest being transfers. We're looking pretty strong. I'd say we're looking pretty good this year."

"It's a challenge in itself to get people integrated into the system," added head coach Joseph Yeisley. "There's a lot of talent in that class and a lot of talent returning from last year's group so we're excited about this years team and program."