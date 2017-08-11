Cascade County hit with Jury Scam

The Cascade County Sheriff's Department sent out a press release this morning warning of a jury scam that has hit all over the U.S., but recently "reared its ugly head" in Montana. This has happened in the past but the scammers have a new tactic. They are using actual Deputy Sheriff's names and official Sheriff's Office phone numbers.

The callers identify themselves to the victims as a deputy sheriff or the Undersheriff and state that the victim must pay a fine for failure to show up for jury duty or they will be arrested. Some of the scammers are also falsely using the United States Marshal service name to intimidate and harass victims.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards would like people to know that there are no law enforcement agencies or reputable businesses that will ever call you and tell you that you will be arrested if you do not comply with their demand to send them money. It's just not how they operate.

Edwards warns "If it sounds shady or feels shade, it more than likely is shady. Hang up on these people."

The press release also says that the scammers will attempt to call you back repeatedly, so do your best to avoid them and if you have the capability, block the phone numbers that are harassing you.