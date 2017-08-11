Storm sparks fires in Glacier National Park

Montana - A storm that moved through the Glacier National Park yesterday triggered around 150 lightning strikes throughout the park and multiple fires have been reported.

According to a press release sent out by the park, fires are suspected or known in the Apgar Lookout area, the Nyack area, Sprague drainage, and Camas drainage.



The following trails are closed: Apgar Lookout Trail, Howe Ridge Trail, Camas Trail, Trout Lake Trail, the Sperry Trail from Lake McDonald to Sperry Chalet (including all secondary trails such as Synder Trail), John’s Lake Trail, and Lincoln Lake Trail.

Backcountry campgrounds in those areas are closed and users in those areas are being walked out. Campgrounds included in this are Arrow, Camas, Snyder, Sperry, and Lincoln Backcountry Campgrounds.

Other backcountry areas in the park are still open for day use, but no overnight backcountry permits will be issued today.

Sperry Chalet guests will either hike out using the Gunsight Pass Trail, or remain in place while the Sprague fire is being assessed, but guests who have reservation for tonight will not be able to access it.

No horseback rides will leave from Lake McDonald Corral today.

Most areas of the park remain open including areas of the North Fork (all closures have been lifted from earlier this week), Apgar Villiage, the Going-to-the-Sun road, Granite Park Chalet, Two Medicine, St. Mary, and Many Glacier.

Additional trail closures are possible. Visitors should check the park's trail status page. https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/trailstatusreports.htm

The park is currently experiencing a power outage on the west side of the park unrelated to the fires. The outage extends beyond the park boundary. This may impact the park’s ability to provide up to the minute fire updates.