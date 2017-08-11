White House says Trump's Putin comments were sarcastic

Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening. Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident.

Great Falls, MT - Man pushes Cadillac over steep 60 foot embankment into the river. On August 9th, Officer O'Brien of GFPD was dispatched to a local address because of a complaint of theft and disturbance. While on his way to the residence, dispatch advised that the male involved in the disturbance had left the house in the victim's car. Then a few moments later, O'Brien was informed that the car had been driven into the Missouri River. O'Brien made contact with the suspect a few bl...

Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.